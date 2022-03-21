$2,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
Star Line Sales and Leasing
416-264-2055
2004 Honda Civic
2004 Honda Civic
SE
Location
Star Line Sales and Leasing
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
416-264-2055
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $495
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
346,109KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8868017
- VIN: 2HGES16364H929233
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 346,109 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Star Line Sales and Leasing
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8