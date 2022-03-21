Menu
2004 Honda Civic

346,109 KM

Details Features

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

2004 Honda Civic

2004 Honda Civic

SE

2004 Honda Civic

SE

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $495

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

346,109KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8868017
  • VIN: 2HGES16364H929233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 346,109 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

