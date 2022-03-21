2004 Honda Civic

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $495

$2,995 + taxes & licensing 3 4 6 , 1 0 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8868017

8868017 VIN: 2HGES16364H929233

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 346,109 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Exterior Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.