Please note: This vehicle is being sold AS IS—it is unfit for regular use, not e-tested, and is not guaranteed to be roadworthy, mechanically sound, or maintained at any particular standard. The vehicle may require significant repairs at the buyer's expense and may not be suitable for immediate registration or use as a daily driver.

ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC-certified dealership conveniently situated at 2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8 near the intersection of Bayly St W and Church St S.

2005 Honda Pilot

263,841 KM

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda Pilot

EX-L | CLEAN CARPROOF | LEATHER | SUNROOF | ALLOY WHEELS

11994243

2005 Honda Pilot

EX-L | CLEAN CARPROOF | LEATHER | SUNROOF | ALLOY WHEELS

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
263,841KM
VIN 2HKYF18525H003645

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R281
  • Mileage 263,841 KM

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer

ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Driver Side Airbag

Zinkon Motors

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-XXXX

647-229-8905

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zinkon Motors

647-229-8905

2005 Honda Pilot