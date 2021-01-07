Menu
2005 Jeep TJ

209,109 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
SE

2005 Jeep TJ

SE

Location

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

209,109KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6581380
  • VIN: 1J4FA29155P372473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 209,109 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

