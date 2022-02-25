$3,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
Star Line Sales and Leasing
416-264-2055
2005 Volkswagen Passat
2005 Volkswagen Passat
GLS
Location
Star Line Sales and Leasing
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
416-264-2055
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
186,109KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8434233
- VIN: WVWAD63B05P031577
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Champagne
- Body Style Bucket Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,109 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Steel Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Star Line Sales and Leasing
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8