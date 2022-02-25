Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Volkswagen Passat

186,109 KM

Details Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

Contact Seller
2005 Volkswagen Passat

2005 Volkswagen Passat

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Volkswagen Passat

GLS

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

  1. 1649359286
  2. 1649359286
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

186,109KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8434233
  • VIN: WVWAD63B05P031577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Champagne
  • Body Style Bucket Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,109 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Steel Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing

2009 Hyundai Tucson GL
 138,441 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Cobal...
 135,096 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2006 Nissan Altima 2.5
 173,109 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

416-264-XXXX

(click to show)

416-264-2055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory