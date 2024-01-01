Menu
<p >Welcome to Zinkon Motors, thank you for checking our vehicle listing. Our dealership is looking forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!</p> <p >Take advantage of a great piece at a reduced price.</p> <p >This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p> <p > </p> <p >Zinkon Motors</p> <p >B1-2059 Bayly St,</p> <p >Pickering, ON</p> <p >L1V 2P8</p> <p >(416) 848-4646</p>

2006 Chevrolet Impala

212,490 KM

$2,300

+ tax & licensing
2006 Chevrolet Impala

LS | NO ACCIDENTS | AC | POWER SEATS | V6

2006 Chevrolet Impala

LS | NO ACCIDENTS | AC | POWER SEATS | V6

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

Used
212,490KM
VIN 2G1WB58N369379309

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R186
  • Mileage 212,490 KM

Welcome to Zinkon Motors, thank you for checking our vehicle listing. Our dealership is looking forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!


Take advantage of a great piece at a reduced price.


This vehicle is being sold "AS IS", unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in it's current condition.


 


Zinkon Motors


B1-2059 Bayly St,


Pickering, ON


L1V 2P8


(416) 848-4646


 


 


***Information and availability subject to change. Please confirm accuracy of the information with a sales representative.***


 


Please send any and all inquiries about vehicles to our email address, sales@zinkonmotors.com, or call us at (416) 848-4646


 


ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC Certified Dealership located near the intersection of Bayly St W & Church St S in Pickering, Ontario. We aim to provide the highest degree of service quality to every customer, including honest disclosure of all vehicles on the lot and financing/warranty options. Our mission is to change your opinion about Pre-owned Car Salespeople! We are available weekdays between the hours of 10am-8pm, and Saturdays 10am-6pm. Come in and meet our growing team today! 

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Daytime Running Lights

CD Player

Climate Control

Cup Holder

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Dual impact Airbags

Zinkon Motors

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

2006 Chevrolet Impala