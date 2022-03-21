Menu
2006 Lexus RX 400h

192,109 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

Hybrid

Hybrid

Location

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

192,109KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8868023
  • VIN: JTJHW31U360001332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Champagne
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,109 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

