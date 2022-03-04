Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Nissan Altima

113,085 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

Contact Seller
2006 Nissan Altima

2006 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

  1. 1653349313
  2. 1653349313
  3. 1653349313
  4. 1653349313
  5. 1653349313
  6. 1653349313
  7. 1653349313
  8. 1653349313
  9. 1653349313
  10. 1653349313
  11. 1653349313
  12. 1653349313
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

113,085KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8620337
  • VIN: 1N4AL11D66C162750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,085 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing

2012 Ford Escape Lim...
 122,472 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA6 GT
 276,692 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2010 Lexus RX 350
226,109 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

416-264-XXXX

(click to show)

416-264-2055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory