$6,995+ tax & licensing
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Star Line Sales and Leasing
416-264-2055
2006 Nissan Altima
2.5 S
Location
Star Line Sales and Leasing
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
416-264-2055
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
113,085KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8620337
- VIN: 1N4AL11D66C162750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,085 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Covers
Star Line Sales and Leasing
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8