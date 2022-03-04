2006 Nissan Altima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8620337

8620337 VIN: 1N4AL11D66C162750

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 113,085 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

