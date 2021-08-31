Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Nissan X-Trail

344,723 KM

Details Description Features

$1,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Manisha Motors

647-996-6767

Contact Seller
2006 Nissan X-Trail

2006 Nissan X-Trail

XE

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Nissan X-Trail

XE

Location

Manisha Motors

2059 Bayly St Unit A2-12, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-996-6767

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

344,723KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7922763
  • Stock #: MM002
  • VIN: JN8BT08V56W212886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Grey+Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 344,723 KM

Vehicle Description

As per OMVIC this vehicle is sold "AS-IS" 

 “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.NO reported accident. Ontario Vehicle. This vehicle starts and drives fine, will need safety certification to be road worthy. Excellent for exportersPlease text or call 6479966767 to schedule an appointment between 11:am to 4 :00 pm 7 days a week.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Manisha Motors

2006 Nissan X-Trail XE
 344,723 KM
$1,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus Tita...
 232,500 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Manisha Motors

Manisha Motors

Manisha Motors

2059 Bayly St Unit A2-12, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

647-996-XXXX

(click to show)

647-996-6767

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory