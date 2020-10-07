2006 Pontiac Vibe

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Convenience Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers Equalizer

