2006 Pontiac Vibe

214,109 KM

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

2006 Pontiac Vibe

2006 Pontiac Vibe

2006 Pontiac Vibe

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

214,109KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6086337
  • VIN: 5Y2SL65846Z462146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,109 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

