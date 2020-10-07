Menu
2007 Acura MDX

227,100 KM

$5,490

+ tax & licensing
$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

Hana Auto Sales

905-441-7574

2007 Acura MDX

2007 Acura MDX

LOADED/7-PASSENGER/ALLOYS/HEATED SEATS!

2007 Acura MDX

LOADED/7-PASSENGER/ALLOYS/HEATED SEATS!

Hana Auto Sales

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

905-441-7574

$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

227,100KM
Used
Fair Condition
  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 227,100 KM

HANA AUTO SALES - 2059 BAYLY STREET, PICKERING ONTARIO - (905) 441-7574

 

We have a beautiful 2007 ACURA MDX for sale in great condition! This particular vehicle is featured with LEATHER interior, HEATED seats, 7-PASSENGER capacity, ALLOY wheels, and much more! We are selling the car CERTIFIED. We are asking $5990 plus HST&Licensing! Feel free to drop in for a test drive, you will not be disappointed!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Hana Auto Sales

Hana Auto Sales

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

905-441-7574

