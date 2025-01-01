Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: Noto Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p>

2007 Infiniti G35

92,082 KM

Details Description Features

$7,835

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Infiniti G35

AS IS NOT CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
13138258

2007 Infiniti G35

AS IS NOT CERTIFIED

Location

Double Park Motors

1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7

905-767-5799

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 1762196297
  3. 1762196298
  4. 1762196298
  5. 1762196299
  6. 1762196298
  7. 1762196298
  8. 1762196298
  9. 1762196297
  10. 1762196298
  11. 1762196299
  12. 1762196299
  13. 1762196299
  14. 1762196299
  15. 1762196298
  16. 1762196297
  17. 1762196298
  18. 1762196299
  19. 1762196298
  20. 1762196298
  21. 1762196299
  22. 1762196299
  23. 1762196298
  24. 1762196298
  25. 1762196298
  26. 1762196297
  27. 1762196299
  28. 1762196299
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$7,835

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,082KM
As Is Condition
VIN JNKCV54E57M901447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 92,082 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Double Park Motors

Used 2001 Ford Ranger XLT for sale in Pickering, ON
2001 Ford Ranger XLT 125,409 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey SXT H-Ted SEATS 7 PASSENGER V6 CLEAN for sale in Pickering, ON
2015 Dodge Journey SXT H-Ted SEATS 7 PASSENGER V6 CLEAN 93,867 KM $10,589 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury AWD Sunroof Leather Navi Rear Camera for sale in Pickering, ON
2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury AWD Sunroof Leather Navi Rear Camera 135,701 KM $11,998 + tax & lic

Email Double Park Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Double Park Motors

Double Park Motors

1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-767-XXXX

(click to show)

905-767-5799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,835

+ taxes & licensing>

Double Park Motors

905-767-5799

2007 Infiniti G35