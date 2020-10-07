Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Jeep Compass

135,940 KM

Details Description Features

$2,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

Hana Auto Sales

905-441-7574

Contact Seller
2007 Jeep Compass

2007 Jeep Compass

Sport/5-SPEED/4WD/ALLOYS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Jeep Compass

Sport/5-SPEED/4WD/ALLOYS!!

Location

Hana Auto Sales

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

905-441-7574

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

135,940KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5907258
  • Stock #: 033
  • VIN: 1j8ff47w87d422524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,940 KM

Vehicle Description

HANA AUTO SALES - 2059 BAYLY STREET, PICKERING ONTARIO - (905) 441-7574

 

We have a base model 2007 JEEP COMPASS 4WD for sale in great condition! This 4WD SUV has incredibly low mileage being only135xxx. It is featured with ALLOY WHEELS, and 5-SPEED transmission! We are selling the car CERTIFIED for $3200 plus HST! Feel free to drop in for a test drive, you will not be disappointed!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hana Auto Sales

2010 Nissan Rogue S/...
 227,499 KM
$4,190 + tax & lic
2010 Volvo XC90 AWD/...
 254,299 KM
$6,490 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 201,990 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic

Email Hana Auto Sales

Hana Auto Sales

Hana Auto Sales

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

905-441-XXXX

(click to show)

905-441-7574

Quick Links
Directions Inventory