Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Jeep Compass

157,596 KM

Details Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

Contact Seller
2007 Jeep Compass

2007 Jeep Compass

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,596KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8645117
  • VIN: 1J8FT47W67D423051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,596 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing

2010 Chevrolet Malib...
 196,565 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA6 GT
 276,692 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2010 Lexus RX 350
226,109 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

416-264-XXXX

(click to show)

416-264-2055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory