<p>Welcome to Zinkon Motors! Thank you for exploring our vehicle listing. Our dealership is excited to assist you with your car-buying needs.</p> <p>Dont miss the opportunity to own this unique vehicle at a great price.</p> <p>Please note: This vehicle is being sold AS IS—it is unfit for regular use, not e-tested, and is not guaranteed to be roadworthy, mechanically sound, or maintained at any particular standard. The vehicle may require significant repairs at the buyer’s expense and may not be suitable for immediate registration or use as a daily driver.</p> <p>Key Highlights:</p> <ul> <li>We are a top-rated dealership in Ontario—search for us on Google!</li> <li>We are registered with the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council.</li> <li>We are proud members of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario.</li> <li>We provide up-to-date, free CARFAX vehicle history reports.</li> <li>We welcome trade-ins and offer top dollar!</li> </ul> <p>We look forward to serving you! </p> <p>Zinkon Motors</p> <p>B1-2059 Bayly St,</p> <p>Pickering, ON</p> <p>L1V 2P8</p> <p>(416) 848-4646</p><br><p>ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC-certified dealership conveniently situated at 2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8 near the intersection of Bayly St W and Church St S. We are committed to delivering exceptional service to every customer, ensuring complete transparency regarding all vehicles in our inventory, as well as financing and warranty options. Our mission is to transform your perception of pre-owned car sales. We invite you to visit us weekdays from 10 AM to 7 PM and Saturdays from 10 AM to 6 PM. Meet our dedicated team today!</p>

2007 Toyota Corolla

299,999 KM

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing
2007 Toyota Corolla

CE |SUNROOF|

12928916

2007 Toyota Corolla

CE |SUNROOF|

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-848-4646

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
299,999KM
VIN 2T1BR32E47C814144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R527
  • Mileage 299,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
tilt steering

Safety

Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Zinkon Motors

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
