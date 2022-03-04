Menu
2007 Volkswagen City Golf

248,600 KM

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
2.0 - Clean Carfax

2.0 - Clean Carfax

Manisha Motors

2059 Bayly St Unit A2-12, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-996-6767

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

248,600KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8526143
  • VIN: 9BWEL41J274011988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 248,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Selling AS-IS $1995 + Taxes & Licensing. Vehicle starts and drives. Clean Carfax report, Mileage - 248600 km's

By Appointment only! 11 am to 4 pm 7 days a week. Please call or text @ 6479966767 to book an appointment 

AS per OMVIC - “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

We are located at 2059 Bayly St, Unit A2 -12, Pickering, ON. L1V2P8

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2059 Bayly St Unit A2-12, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

