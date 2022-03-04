$1,999+ tax & licensing
2007 Volkswagen City Golf
2.0 - Clean Carfax
Location
Manisha Motors
2059 Bayly St Unit A2-12, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8526143
- VIN: 9BWEL41J274011988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 248,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Selling AS-IS $1995 + Taxes & Licensing. Vehicle starts and drives. Clean Carfax report, Mileage - 248600 km's
By Appointment only! 11 am to 4 pm 7 days a week. Please call or text @ 6479966767 to book an appointment
We are located at 2059 Bayly St, Unit A2 -12, Pickering, ON. L1V2P8
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
