2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
905-442-4664
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
HANA AUTO SALES - 905 441 7574 - 2059 BAYLY STREET PICKERING
We have a very clean condition 2008 Buick Allure for sale. If you're looking for COMFORT and RELIABILITY, look no further! Come by and take this out for a drive, you will not be disappointed. This vehicle has 181xxxkms and has all the POWER options needed! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS SALE!! $3400 PLUS TAXES CERTIFIED!!
As per omvic, this vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not etested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
