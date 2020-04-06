Menu
2008 Buick Allure

CX

2008 Buick Allure

CX

Location

Hana Auto Sales

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

905-442-4664

Sale Price

$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

  • 181,990KM
  • Used
  • Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 4875975
  • Stock #: 003
  • VIN: 2G4WF582281339706
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

HANA AUTO SALES - 905 441 7574 - 2059 BAYLY STREET PICKERING

We have a very clean condition 2008 Buick Allure for sale. If you're looking for COMFORT and RELIABILITY, look no further! Come by and take this out for a drive, you will not be disappointed. This vehicle has 181xxxkms and has all the POWER options needed! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS SALE!! $3400 PLUS TAXES CERTIFIED!!

 

As per omvic, this vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not etested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics

