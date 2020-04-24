Menu
2008 Buick Allure

CX / ALLOYS / POWER OPTIONS!

2008 Buick Allure

CX / ALLOYS / POWER OPTIONS!

Hana Auto Sales

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

905-442-4664

Sale Price

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,774KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4910235
  • Stock #: 004
  • VIN: 2g4wf582681321886
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

HANA AUTO SALES - 2059 BAYLY STREET, PICKERING ONTARIO - (905) 441-7574

 

We have a beautiful 2008 BUICK ALLURE CX for sale in great condition! This particular vehicle has VERY LOW MILEAGE, only 131775kms! It is featured with ALLOY wheels, and all the POWER options you could need! We are selling the car CERTIFIED. We are asking $3990 or best offer! Feel free to drop in for a test drive, you will not be disappointed!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics

