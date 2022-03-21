$5,999+ tax & licensing
647-996-6767
2008 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn 2LT
Location
Manisha Motors
2059 Bayly St Unit A2-12, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
$5,999
- Listing ID: 8669642
- Stock #: 2728
- VIN: 1G1ZJ57B98F272650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Available in excellent condition. Low Mileage. equipped with automatic, Leather/Suede Seats, A/C, Power windows, Locks, mirrors, AM/FM/CD Player and much more.Book an appointment to insdpect the vehicle.
Easy Finance approvals. No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists will work with you to get you approved! Financing available from **5.99%** OAC ! APPLY FOR FINANCING NOW at www.carsandloans.ca
We offer full disclosure on our vehicles with carfax report, and detailed safety inspection with 36 day warranty.
All vehicles we sell are drivable after safety certification which is available for $699. For financing of this vehicle, dealer admin fee of $499 will be applied. Extended warranty available.
We are proudly serving Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Courtice, Cobourg, Bowmanville, Lindsay, Peterborough, Scarborough, Toronto, GTA, Mississauga, Brampton, and everywhere in between.
By appointment only between 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 7 days a week. Please text or talk @ 6479966767
www.carsandloans.ca - 2059 Bayly St, Unit # A2 - 12, Pickering, ON. L1V2P8.
Vehicle Features
