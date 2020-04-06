2008 Chrysler Town & Country

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
905-442-4664
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
HANA AUTO SALES - 2059 BAYLY STREET, PICKERING ONTARIO - 905 441 7574
We have a FULLY LOADED Chrylser Town&Country for sale. This van here is driving in excellent condition. It is featured with NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER interior, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, DVD for the kids, POWER DOORS, TRUNK and more! This is a great minivan, able to carry 7-PASSENGERS. The mileage is only 232xxkms. We are selling this car for $4190 plus taxes, CERTIFIED!!
This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8