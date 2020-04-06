Menu
2008 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited

2008 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited

Hana Auto Sales

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

905-442-4664

$4,190

+ taxes & licensing

  • 232,900KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4875900
  • Stock #: 002
  • VIN: 2A8HR64X38R700690
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

HANA AUTO SALES - 2059 BAYLY STREET, PICKERING ONTARIO - 905 441 7574

 

We have a FULLY LOADED Chrylser Town&Country for sale. This van here is driving in excellent condition. It is featured with NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER interior, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, DVD for the kids, POWER DOORS, TRUNK and more! This is a great minivan, able to carry 7-PASSENGERS. The mileage is only 232xxkms. We are selling this car for $4190 plus taxes, CERTIFIED!!

 

 

This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Luggage Rack
  • HID Headlights
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

