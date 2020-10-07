Menu
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

236,100 KM

Details

$3,490

+ tax & licensing
$3,490

+ taxes & licensing

Hana Auto Sales

905-441-7574

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/7-PASSENGER/BACK-UP CAMERA/STOW&GO!!!

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/7-PASSENGER/BACK-UP CAMERA/STOW&GO!!!

Location

Hana Auto Sales

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

905-441-7574

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$3,490

+ taxes & licensing

236,100KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6018009
  Stock #: 036
  VIN: 2D8HN44H38R715451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 236,100 KM

Vehicle Description

HANA AUTO SALES - 2059 BAYLY STREET, PICKERING ONTARIO - (905) 441-7574

 

We have a beautiful 2008 Dodge GRAND Caravan SE for sale in great condition! This particular vehicle is featured with BACK-UP CAMERA, 7-PASSENGER capacity, STOW&GO and all the POWER options! We are selling the car CERTIFIED for $3490 plus HST&Licensing! Feel free to drop in for a test drive, you will not be disappointed!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hana Auto Sales

Hana Auto Sales

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

905-441-7574

