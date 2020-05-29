Menu
$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

Hana Auto Sales

905-442-4664

2008 Infiniti G35

Luxury/AWD/LEATHER/SUNROOF/HEATED SEATS!

Location

Hana Auto Sales

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

905-442-4664

$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 212,499KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5092475
  • Stock #: 009
  • VIN: JNKBV61F68M269266
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

HANA AUTO SALES - 2059 BAYLY STREET, PICKERING ONTARIO - (905) 441-7574

 

We have a beautiful 2008 INFINITI G35X for sale in great condition! This particular vehicle is featured with LEATHER interior, HEATED seats, SUNROOF, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, and much more! We are selling the car CERTIFIED for $5490 plus HST and licensing! Feel free to drop in for a test drive, you will not be disappointed!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hana Auto Sales

Hana Auto Sales

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

