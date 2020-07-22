+ taxes & licensing
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
HANA AUTO SALES - 2059 BAYLY STREET, PICKERING ONTARIO - (905) 441-7574
We have a beautiful 2008 Nissan Rogue AWD for sale in great condition! This particular vehicle is featured with SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, and excellent stability in the winter with the AWD. This unit here has a CLEAN carproof, NO ACCIDENTS! We are selling the car CERTIFIED ON SALE FOR $3990$ . Feel free to drop in for a test drive, you will not be disappointed!
