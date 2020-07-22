Menu
2008 Nissan Rogue

214,990 KM

Details Description Features

$3,990

+ tax & licensing
$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

Hana Auto Sales

905-441-7574

2008 Nissan Rogue

2008 Nissan Rogue

SL/AWD/CLEAN CARPROOF/CERTIFIED!!

2008 Nissan Rogue

SL/AWD/CLEAN CARPROOF/CERTIFIED!!

Location

Hana Auto Sales

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

905-441-7574

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

214,990KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 5698683
  Stock #: 025
  VIN: JN8AS58V18W406118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,990 KM

Vehicle Description

HANA AUTO SALES - 2059 BAYLY STREET, PICKERING ONTARIO - (905) 441-7574

 

We have a beautiful 2008 Nissan Rogue AWD for sale in great condition! This particular vehicle is featured with SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, and excellent stability in the winter with the AWD. This unit here has a CLEAN carproof, NO ACCIDENTS! We are selling the car CERTIFIED ON SALE FOR $3990$ . Feel free to drop in for a test drive, you will not be disappointed!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Hana Auto Sales

Hana Auto Sales

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

