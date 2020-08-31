Menu
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

220,990 KM

$3,990

+ tax & licensing
$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

Hana Auto Sales

905-441-7574

SE/7-PASSENGER/CERTIFIED!!

SE/7-PASSENGER/CERTIFIED!!

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

905-441-7574

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

220,990KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5737122
  • Stock #: 026
  • VIN: 2D8HN44E69R530821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 220,990 KM

Vehicle Description

HANA AUTO SALES - 2059 BAYLY STREET, PICKERING ONTARIO - (905) 441-7574

 

We have a beautiful 2009 Dodge GRAND Caravan SE for sale in great condition! This particular vehicle is featured with 7-PASSENGER capacity, rear STOW&GO and all the POWER options! . We are selling the car CERTIFIED for $3990$. Feel free to drop in for a test drive, you will not be disappointed!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

905-441-7574

