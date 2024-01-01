Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2009 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Pickering, ON

2009 Ford F-150

199,075 KM

Details Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

  1. 1707010842
  2. 1707010842
  3. 1707010842
  4. 1707010809
  5. 1707010809
  6. 1707010841
  7. 1707010842
  8. 1707010809
  9. 1707010810
  10. 1707010809
  11. 1707010842
  12. 1707010842
Contact Seller
Sale

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
199,075KM
Used
VIN 1FTRW14809FB36389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,075 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing

Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata GL SPORT for sale in Pickering, ON
2009 Hyundai Sonata GL SPORT 224,089 KM $2,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury AWD for sale in Pickering, ON
2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury AWD 180,708 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Pickering, ON
2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL 181,407 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Star Line Sales and Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

416-264-XXXX

(click to show)

416-264-2055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

Contact Seller
2009 Ford F-150