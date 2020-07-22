Menu
2009 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Features

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

XL

2009 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $895

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 5694080
  • VIN: 1FTRF12W29KA23732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Split Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

