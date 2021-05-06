2009 Hyundai Accent

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

$4,995 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 9 6 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7129342

7129342 VIN: KMHCN45C69U302273

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 58,965 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.