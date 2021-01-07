Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Hyundai Elantra

190,890 KM

Details Features

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Elantra

2009 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

  1. 1612462209
  2. 1612462185
  3. 1612462376
  4. 1612462403
  5. 1612462407
  6. 1612462438
  7. 1612462442
  8. 1612462461
  9. 1612462465
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

190,890KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6495037
  • VIN: KMHDU45DX9U596387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,890 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing

2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 137,000 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Accord EX-L
 201,003 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 180,365 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

416-264-XXXX

(click to show)

416-264-2055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory