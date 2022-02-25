$5,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Kia Sportage
LX
Location
Manisha Motors
2059 Bayly St Unit A2-12, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
647-996-6767
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8296902
- VIN: KNDJF722697577288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 229,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Available in excellent condition. Equipped with after market Remote Starter and Android Stereo works with iphone/smart phone. Easy Finance approvals. No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists will work with you to get you approved! Financing available from **5.99%** OAC ! APPLY FOR FINANCING NOW at www.carsandloans.ca
We offer full disclosure on our vehicles with carfax report, and detailed safety inspection with 36 day warranty.
All vehicles we sell are drivable after safety certification which is available for $699. For financing of this vehicle, dealer admin fee of $499 will be applied. Extended warranty available.
We are proudly serving Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Courtice, Cobourg, Bowmanville, Lindsay, Peterborough, Scarborough, Toronto, GTA, Mississauga, Brampton, and everywhere in between.
By appointment only between 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 7 days a week. Please text or talk @ 6479966767
www.carsandloans.ca - 2059 Bayly St, Unit # A2 - 12, Pickering, ON. L1V2P8.
Vehicle Features
