2009 Kia Sportage

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Sale $5,999 + taxes & licensing 2 2 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8296902

8296902 VIN: KNDJF722697577288

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 229,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Android Auto Apple CarPlay

