2009 Kia Sportage

229,500 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Manisha Motors

647-996-6767

LX

2059 Bayly St Unit A2-12, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

229,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8296902
  • VIN: KNDJF722697577288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Available in excellent condition. Equipped with after market Remote Starter and Android Stereo works with iphone/smart phone. Easy Finance approvals. No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists will work with you to get you approved! Financing available from **5.99%** OAC !  APPLY FOR FINANCING NOW at www.carsandloans.ca

We offer full disclosure on our vehicles with carfax report, and detailed safety inspection with 36 day warranty.

All vehicles we sell are drivable after safety certification which is available for $699. For financing of this vehicle, dealer admin fee of $499 will be applied. Extended warranty available.

We are proudly serving Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Courtice, Cobourg, Bowmanville, Lindsay, Peterborough, Scarborough, Toronto, GTA, Mississauga, Brampton, and everywhere in between. 

By appointment only between 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 7 days a week. Please text or talk @ 6479966767

www.carsandloans.ca - 2059 Bayly St, Unit # A2 - 12, Pickering, ON. L1V2P8.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

