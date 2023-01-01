2009 Nissan Altima

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$6,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 2 , 0 1 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10034451

10034451 VIN: 1N4AL21E19C191988

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 222,010 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers

