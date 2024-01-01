Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2009 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Pickering, ON

2009 Nissan Murano

109,000 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Nissan Murano

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Murano

SL

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

  1. 1717681675
  2. 1717681675
  3. 1717681675
  4. 1717681675
  5. 1717681675
  6. 1717681675
  7. 1717681675
  8. 1717681675
  9. 1717681675
  10. 1717681675
  11. 1717681675
  12. 1717681675
  13. 1717681675
  14. 1717681675
  15. 1717681675
  16. 1717681675
  17. 1717681675
  18. 1717681675
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AZ18W59W126183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing

Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo for sale in Pickering, ON
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo 90,085 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Pickering, ON
2018 Hyundai Accent GL 74,001 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Pickering, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 140,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Star Line Sales and Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

416-264-XXXX

(click to show)

416-264-2055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

Contact Seller
2009 Nissan Murano