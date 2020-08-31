Menu
2009 Nissan Rogue

147,190 KM

Details Description Features

$5,490

+ tax & licensing
$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

Hana Auto Sales

905-441-7574

2009 Nissan Rogue

2009 Nissan Rogue

SL/HEATED SEATS/AWD/CERTIFIED!!

2009 Nissan Rogue

SL/HEATED SEATS/AWD/CERTIFIED!!

Location

Hana Auto Sales

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

905-441-7574

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

147,190KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 5737143
  Stock #: 027
  VIN: JN8AS58V29W182911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,190 KM

Vehicle Description

HANA AUTO SALES - 2059 BAYLY STREET, PICKERING ONTARIO - (905) 441-7574

 

We have a beautiful 2009 Nissan Rogue AWD SL for sale in great condition! This particular vehicle is featured with SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, very fuel efficient 4-CYLINDER engine and much more! The All-Wheel DRIVE system will definitely keep you safe for the winter season! We are selling the car CERTIFIED for $5490. Feel free to drop in for a test drive, you will not be disappointed!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

