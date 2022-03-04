2010 Chevrolet Malibu

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$5,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 6 , 5 6 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8620334

8620334 VIN: 1G1ZB5E0XAF289810

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Champagne

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 196,565 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Active suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.