2010 Chevrolet Malibu

188,500 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Manisha Motors

647-996-6767

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LT Platinum Edition

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LT Platinum Edition

Manisha Motors

2059 Bayly St Unit A2-12, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-996-6767

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

188,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8669633
  VIN: 1G1ZD5E75AF237928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,500 KM

Vehicle Description

$175/Monthly (OAC) *. Available in excellent condition, Remote Starter, Leahter/Suede Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Seats. Automatic,A/C, Power Windows, Power Mirrors. AM/FM/CD and much more.

Easy Finance approvals. No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists will work with you to get you approved! Financing available from **5.99%** OAC !  APPLY FOR FINANCING NOW at www.carsandloans.ca

We offer full disclosure on our vehicles with carfax report, and detailed safety inspection with 36 day warranty.

All vehicles we sell are drivable after safety certification which is available for $699. For financing of this vehicle, dealer admin fee of $499 will be applied. Extended warranty available.

We are proudly serving Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Courtice, Cobourg, Bowmanville, Lindsay, Peterborough, Scarborough, Toronto, GTA, Mississauga, Brampton, and everywhere in between. 

By appointment only between 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 7 days a week. Please text or talk @ 6479966767

www.carsandloans.ca - 2059 Bayly St, Unit # A2 - 12, Pickering, ON. L1V2P8.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Manisha Motors

Manisha Motors

2059 Bayly St Unit A2-12, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-996-6767

