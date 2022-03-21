$6,999+ tax & licensing
647-996-6767
2010 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn LT Platinum Edition
Location
Manisha Motors
2059 Bayly St Unit A2-12, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
- Listing ID: 8669633
- VIN: 1G1ZD5E75AF237928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,500 KM
Vehicle Description
$175/Monthly (OAC) *. Available in excellent condition, Remote Starter, Leahter/Suede Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Seats. Automatic,A/C, Power Windows, Power Mirrors. AM/FM/CD and much more.
Easy Finance approvals. No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists will work with you to get you approved! Financing available from **5.99%** OAC ! APPLY FOR FINANCING NOW at www.carsandloans.ca
We offer full disclosure on our vehicles with carfax report, and detailed safety inspection with 36 day warranty.
All vehicles we sell are drivable after safety certification which is available for $699. For financing of this vehicle, dealer admin fee of $499 will be applied. Extended warranty available.
We are proudly serving Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Courtice, Cobourg, Bowmanville, Lindsay, Peterborough, Scarborough, Toronto, GTA, Mississauga, Brampton, and everywhere in between.
By appointment only between 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 7 days a week. Please text or talk @ 6479966767
www.carsandloans.ca - 2059 Bayly St, Unit # A2 - 12, Pickering, ON. L1V2P8.
Vehicle Features
