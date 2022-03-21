2010 Chevrolet Malibu

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Listing ID: 8669633

8669633 VIN: 1G1ZD5E75AF237928

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 188,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Active suspension Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection

