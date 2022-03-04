Menu
2010 Chevrolet Traverse

268,575 KM

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Manisha Motors

647-996-6767

1LS - 7 Seater Clean Carfax

Location

Manisha Motors

2059 Bayly St Unit A2-12, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-996-6767

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

268,575KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8471025
  • VIN: 1GNLREEDXAD135205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 268,575 KM

Vehicle Description

 “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.Please Text / Talk @ 6479966767 to schedule an appointment. Vehicle starts and drives.$3995 + Taxes and Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Manisha Motors

2059 Bayly St Unit A2-12, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-996-6767

