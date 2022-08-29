$4,995+ tax & licensing
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Star Line Sales and Leasing
416-264-2055
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
SE
Location
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
Advertised Unfit
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895
205,301KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9241945
- VIN: 2D4RN4DE1AR277403
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 205,301 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Star Line Sales and Leasing
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8