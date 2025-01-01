$3,900+ taxes & licensing
2010 Nissan Versa
SL |
2010 Nissan Versa
SL |
Location
Zinkon Motors
B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
416-848-4646
$3,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # R472
- Mileage 202,010 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Zinkon Motors! Thank you for exploring our vehicle listing. Our dealership is excited to assist you with your car-buying needs.
Don't miss the opportunity to own this unique vehicle at a great price.
Please note: This vehicle is being sold AS IS—it is unfit for regular use, not e-tested, and is not guaranteed to be roadworthy, mechanically sound, or maintained at any particular standard. The vehicle may require significant repairs at the buyer’s expense and may not be suitable for immediate registration or use as a daily driver.
Key Highlights:
- We are a top-rated dealership in Ontario—search for us on Google!
- We are registered with the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council.
- We are proud members of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario.
- We provide up-to-date, free CARFAX vehicle history reports.
- We welcome trade-ins and offer top dollar!
We look forward to serving you!
Zinkon Motors
B1-2059 Bayly St,
Pickering, ON
L1V 2P8
(416) 848-4646
ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC-certified dealership conveniently situated at 2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8 near the intersection of Bayly St W and Church St S. We are committed to delivering exceptional service to every customer, ensuring complete transparency regarding all vehicles in our inventory, as well as financing and warranty options. Our mission is to transform your perception of pre-owned car sales. We invite you to visit us weekdays from 10 AM to 7 PM and Saturdays from 10 AM to 6 PM. Meet our dedicated team today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Zinkon Motors
Email Zinkon Motors
Zinkon Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-848-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-848-4646