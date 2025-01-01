Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Welcome to Zinkon Motors! Thank you for exploring our vehicle listing. Our dealership is excited to assist you with your car-buying needs.</p> <p>Dont miss the opportunity to own this unique vehicle at a great price.</p> <p>Please note: This vehicle is being sold AS IS—it is unfit for regular use, not e-tested, and is not guaranteed to be roadworthy, mechanically sound, or maintained at any particular standard. The vehicle may require significant repairs at the buyer’s expense and may not be suitable for immediate registration or use as a daily driver.</p> <p>Key Highlights:</p> <ul> <li>We are a top-rated dealership in Ontario—search for us on Google!</li> <li>We are registered with the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council.</li> <li>We are proud members of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario.</li> <li>We provide up-to-date, free CARFAX vehicle history reports.</li> <li>We welcome trade-ins and offer top dollar!</li> </ul> <p>We look forward to serving you! </p> <p>Zinkon Motors</p> <p>B1-2059 Bayly St,</p> <p>Pickering, ON</p> <p>L1V 2P8</p> <p>(416) 848-4646</p><br><p>ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC-certified dealership conveniently situated at 2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8 near the intersection of Bayly St W and Church St S. We are committed to delivering exceptional service to every customer, ensuring complete transparency regarding all vehicles in our inventory, as well as financing and warranty options. Our mission is to transform your perception of pre-owned car sales. We invite you to visit us weekdays from 10 AM to 7 PM and Saturdays from 10 AM to 6 PM. Meet our dedicated team today!</p>

2010 Nissan Versa

202,010 KM

Details Description Features

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Nissan Versa

SL |

Watch This Vehicle
12767282

2010 Nissan Versa

SL |

Location

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-848-4646

  1. 12767282
  2. 12767282
  3. 12767282
  4. 12767282
  5. 12767282
  6. 12767282
  7. 12767282
  8. 12767282
  9. 12767282
  10. 12767282
  11. 12767282
  12. 12767282
  13. 12767282
  14. 12767282
  15. 12767282
  16. 12767282
  17. 12767282
  18. 12767282
  19. 12767282
  20. 12767282
  21. 12767282
  22. 12767282
  23. 12767282
  24. 12767282
  25. 12767282
  26. 12767282
  27. 12767282
Contact Seller

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
202,010KM
VIN 3N1BC1CP8AL373227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R472
  • Mileage 202,010 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Zinkon Motors! Thank you for exploring our vehicle listing. Our dealership is excited to assist you with your car-buying needs.


Don't miss the opportunity to own this unique vehicle at a great price.


Please note: This vehicle is being sold AS IS—it is unfit for regular use, not e-tested, and is not guaranteed to be roadworthy, mechanically sound, or maintained at any particular standard. The vehicle may require significant repairs at the buyer’s expense and may not be suitable for immediate registration or use as a daily driver.


Key Highlights:


  • We are a top-rated dealership in Ontario—search for us on Google!
  • We are registered with the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council.
  • We are proud members of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario.
  • We provide up-to-date, free CARFAX vehicle history reports.
  • We welcome trade-ins and offer top dollar!

We look forward to serving you! 


Zinkon Motors


B1-2059 Bayly St,


Pickering, ON


L1V 2P8


(416) 848-4646


ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC-certified dealership conveniently situated at 2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8 near the intersection of Bayly St W and Church St S. We are committed to delivering exceptional service to every customer, ensuring complete transparency regarding all vehicles in our inventory, as well as financing and warranty options. Our mission is to transform your perception of pre-owned car sales. We invite you to visit us weekdays from 10 AM to 7 PM and Saturdays from 10 AM to 6 PM. Meet our dedicated team today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zinkon Motors

Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee NORTH| CLEAN CARFAX | V6 | 4X4 | NAVI | PUSH START | BACK-UP CAM | POWER TAILGATE | for sale in Pickering, ON
2016 Jeep Cherokee NORTH| CLEAN CARFAX | V6 | 4X4 | NAVI | PUSH START | BACK-UP CAM | POWER TAILGATE | 125,395 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | STOW N GO | BACK-UP CAM | REMOTE STARTER | REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM | for sale in Pickering, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | STOW N GO | BACK-UP CAM | REMOTE STARTER | REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM | 150,901 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Jeep Patriot NORTH| 4X4 | HEATED SEATS | AC for sale in Pickering, ON
2010 Jeep Patriot NORTH| 4X4 | HEATED SEATS | AC 236,208 KM $2,900 + tax & lic

Email Zinkon Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zinkon Motors

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-848-XXXX

(click to show)

416-848-4646

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$3,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Zinkon Motors

416-848-4646

2010 Nissan Versa