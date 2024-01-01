Menu
Autolab Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle

At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family

2010 Subaru Forester

219,913 KM

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
2010 Subaru Forester

XS

2010 Subaru Forester

XS

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

905-839-6000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
219,913KM
VIN JF2SH6BC4AH708963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 219,913 KM

Vehicle Description

Autolab Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle


Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Pickering Auto Lab

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

905-839-6000

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Auto Lab

905-839-6000

2010 Subaru Forester