Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Volvo XC90

254,299 KM

Details Description Features

$6,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,490

+ taxes & licensing

Hana Auto Sales

905-441-7574

Contact Seller
2010 Volvo XC90

2010 Volvo XC90

AWD/NO ACCIDENTS/7-PASS/CERTIFIED!!

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Volvo XC90

AWD/NO ACCIDENTS/7-PASS/CERTIFIED!!

Location

Hana Auto Sales

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

905-441-7574

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$6,490

+ taxes & licensing

254,299KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5844261
  • Stock #: 030
  • VIN: YV4982CZ3A1555930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 254,299 KM

Vehicle Description

HANA AUTO SALES - 2059 BAYLY STREET, PICKERING ONTARIO - (905) 441-7574

 

We have a beautiful 2010 Volvo XC90 AWD for sale in great condition! This particular vehicle is featured with 7-PASSENGER capacity, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, and much more! This SUV is loaded with all the POWER options! If you know VOLVO, youll know that these engines are RELIABLE! We are selling the car CERTIFIED for $6990 plus Tax&HST. Feel free to drop in for a test drive, you will not be disappointed!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hana Auto Sales

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 201,990 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
2008 Chrysler Town &...
 108,990 KM
$6,490 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Rogue SL...
 147,190 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Hana Auto Sales

Hana Auto Sales

Hana Auto Sales

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

905-441-XXXX

(click to show)

905-441-7574

Quick Links
Directions Inventory