Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Acura TL

194,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Manisha Motors

647-996-6767

Contact Seller
2011 Acura TL

2011 Acura TL

$275/Monthly OAC*

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Acura TL

$275/Monthly OAC*

Location

Manisha Motors

2059 Bayly St Unit A2-12, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-996-6767

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

194,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8530472
  • Stock #: 0008
  • VIN: 19UUA8F29BA800008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Well equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats. 2 sets of tires and rims.

Easy Finance approvals. No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists will work with you to get you approved! Financing available from **5.99%** OAC !  APPLY FOR FINANCING NOW at www.carsandloans.ca

We offer full disclosure on our vehicles with carfax report, and detailed safety inspection with 36 day warranty.

All vehicles we sell are drivable after safety certification. For financing of this vehicle, dealer admin fee of $499 will be applied. Extended warranty available.

CARFAX REPORT - click on the link or copy paste in the browser

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=cAMOXQCFcZjQbAedPOeSmVjr9QAWFRm4

We are proudly serving Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Courtice, Cobourg, Bowmanville, Lindsay, Peterborough, Scarborough, Toronto, GTA, Mississauga, Brampton, and everywhere in between. 

By appointment only between 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 7 days a week. Please text or talk @ 6479966767

www.carsandloans.ca - 2059 Bayly St, Unit # A2 - 12, Pickering, ON. L1V2P8.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Manisha Motors

2007 Volkswagen City...
 248,600 KM
$1,999 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Trave...
 268,575 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi Mira...
 152,607 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Manisha Motors

Manisha Motors

Manisha Motors

2059 Bayly St Unit A2-12, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

647-996-XXXX

(click to show)

647-996-6767

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory