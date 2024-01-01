Menu
<p>Autolab Certified Pre-Owned</p><br><p>At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family</p>

2011 BMW X5

202,210 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW X5

xDrive35d AWD Diesel - Clean Carfax - Safety Certified

2011 BMW X5

xDrive35d AWD Diesel - Clean Carfax - Safety Certified

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

905-839-6000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
202,210KM
VIN 5UXZW0C54BL368209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 368209
  • Mileage 202,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Autolab Certified Pre-Owned


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
AM/FM Stereo

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Pickering Auto Lab

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

905-839-6000

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Auto Lab

905-839-6000

2011 BMW X5