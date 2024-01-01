2011 Cadillac SRX

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>HIDDEN GEM! CLEAN CARFAX, LOW MILEAGE, HEATED SEAT, BACK-UP CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY, CLIMATE CONTROL, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, PANO SUNROOF, REMOTE START. CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, USB/AUX, SPLIT-FOLDING REAR SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!</p> <p>For inquiries, please contact us at 4 1 6 - 8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6 or visit our website at zinkonmotors.com to explore similar vehicles. Our dealership is open six days a week: Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We look forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!</p> <p>We are excited to become your trusted dealership. Our team is committed to providing you with all the necessary information to make an informed decision. Let us serve you—give us a call at 4 1 6 -8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6.</p> <p>Please note that Ontario Safety and Certification is available for an additional $595 + HST. Additionally, every vehicle purchase includes a full tank of gas and a complimentary oil change.</p> <p>We offer financing options starting from the lowest rates available O.A.C., with terms of up to 84 months. Whether youre looking to finance the full amount or a portion, our experienced Finance Specialists are here to secure the best rates from qualified banks. Financing fees may vary, so please consult your sales representative after submitting your finance application.</p> <p>To submit your finance application, please follow this link: Finance Application.</p> <p>This vehicle is eligible for an Extended Warranty, providing you with added peace of mind. Please inquire about our warranty packages so we can tailor the best option for your needs. We are here to empower you with the knowledge to make the right choice.</p> <p>Key Highlights:</p> <ul> <li>We are a top-rated dealership in Ontario—search for us on Google!</li> <li>We are registered with the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council.</li> <li>We are proud members of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario.</li> <li>We provide up-to-date, free CARFAX vehicle history reports.</li> <li>We welcome trade-ins and offer top dollar!</li> </ul> <p>We look forward to serving you! </p> <p>Zinkon Motors</p> <p>B1-2059 Bayly St,</p> <p>Pickering, ON</p> <p>L1V 2P8</p> <p>(416) 848-4646</p> <p> </p> <p>For inquiries, please contact us at 4 1 6 - 8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6 or visit our website at zinkonmotors.com to explore similar vehicles. Our dealership is open six days a week: Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We look forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!</p> <p>We are excited to become your trusted dealership. Our team is committed to providing you with all the necessary information to make an informed decision. Let us serve you—give us a call at 4 1 6 -8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6.</p> <p>Please note that Ontario Safety and Certification is available for an additional $595 + HST. Additionally, every vehicle purchase includes a full tank of gas and a complimentary oil change.</p> <p>We offer financing options starting from the lowest rates available O.A.C., with terms of up to 84 months. Whether youre looking to finance the full amount or a portion, our experienced Finance Specialists are here to secure the best rates from qualified banks. Financing fees may vary, so please consult your sales representative after submitting your finance application.</p> <p>To submit your finance application, please follow this link: Finance Application.</p> <p>This vehicle is eligible for an Extended Warranty, providing you with added peace of mind. Please inquire about our warranty packages so we can tailor the best option for your needs. We are here to empower you with the knowledge to make the right choice.</p> <p>Key Highlights:</p> <ul> <li>We are a top-rated dealership in Ontario—search for us on Google!</li> <li>We are registered with the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council.</li> <li>We are proud members of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario.</li> <li>We provide up-to-date, free CARFAX vehicle history reports.</li> <li>We welcome trade-ins and offer top dollar!</li> </ul> <p>We look forward to serving you! </p> <p>Zinkon Motors</p> <p>B1-2059 Bayly St,</p> <p>Pickering, ON</p> <p>L1V 2P8</p> <p>(416) 848-4646</p><br><p> </p> <p> </p> <p>***Information and availability subject to change. Please confirm accuracy of the information with a sales representative.***</p> <p> </p> <p>Please send any and all inquiries about vehicles to our email address, sales@zinkonmotors.com, or call us at (416) 848-4646</p> <p> </p> <p>ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC Certified Dealership located near the intersection of Bayly St W & Church St S in Pickering, Ontario. We aim to provide the highest degree of service quality to every customer, including honest disclosure of all vehicles on the lot and financing/warranty options. Our mission is to change your opinion about Pre-owned Car Salespeople! We are available weekdays between the hours of 10am-8pm, and Saturdays 10am-6pm. Come in and meet our growing team today! </p>

2011 Cadillac SRX

98,100 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Cadillac SRX

LUXURY | CLEAN CARPROOF | LOW MILEAGE | REMOTE START | PANO SUNROOF |

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Cadillac SRX

LUXURY | CLEAN CARPROOF | LOW MILEAGE | REMOTE START | PANO SUNROOF |

Location

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

  1. 11844002
  2. 11844002
  3. 11844002
  4. 11844002
  5. 11844002
  6. 11844002
  7. 11844002
  8. 11844002
  9. 11844002
  10. 11844002
  11. 11844002
  12. 11844002
  13. 11844002
  14. 11844002
  15. 11844002
  16. 11844002
  17. 11844002
  18. 11844002
  19. 11844002
  20. 11844002
  21. 11844002
  22. 11844002
  23. 11844002
  24. 11844002
  25. 11844002
  26. 11844002
  27. 11844002
  28. 11844002
  29. 11844002
  30. 11844002
  31. 11844002
  32. 11844002
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,100KM
VIN 3GYFNAEYXBS578774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R242
  • Mileage 98,100 KM

Vehicle Description

HIDDEN GEM! CLEAN CARFAX, LOW MILEAGE, HEATED SEAT, BACK-UP CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY, CLIMATE CONTROL, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, PANO SUNROOF, REMOTE START. CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, USB/AUX, SPLIT-FOLDING REAR SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!


For inquiries, please contact us at 4 1 6 - 8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6 or visit our website at zinkonmotors.com to explore similar vehicles. Our dealership is open six days a week: Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We look forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!


We are excited to become your trusted dealership. Our team is committed to providing you with all the necessary information to make an informed decision. Let us serve you—give us a call at 4 1 6 -8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6.


Please note that Ontario Safety and Certification is available for an additional $595 + HST. Additionally, every vehicle purchase includes a full tank of gas and a complimentary oil change.


We offer financing options starting from the lowest rates available O.A.C., with terms of up to 84 months. Whether you're looking to finance the full amount or a portion, our experienced Finance Specialists are here to secure the best rates from qualified banks. Financing fees may vary, so please consult your sales representative after submitting your finance application.


To submit your finance application, please follow this link: Finance Application.


This vehicle is eligible for an Extended Warranty, providing you with added peace of mind. Please inquire about our warranty packages so we can tailor the best option for your needs. We are here to empower you with the knowledge to make the right choice.


Key Highlights:


  • We are a top-rated dealership in Ontario—search for us on Google!
  • We are registered with the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council.
  • We are proud members of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario.
  • We provide up-to-date, free CARFAX vehicle history reports.
  • We welcome trade-ins and offer top dollar!

We look forward to serving you! 


Zinkon Motors


B1-2059 Bayly St,


Pickering, ON


L1V 2P8


(416) 848-4646


 


For inquiries, please contact us at 4 1 6 - 8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6 or visit our website at zinkonmotors.com to explore similar vehicles. Our dealership is open six days a week: Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We look forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!


We are excited to become your trusted dealership. Our team is committed to providing you with all the necessary information to make an informed decision. Let us serve you—give us a call at 4 1 6 -8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6.


Please note that Ontario Safety and Certification is available for an additional $595 + HST. Additionally, every vehicle purchase includes a full tank of gas and a complimentary oil change.


We offer financing options starting from the lowest rates available O.A.C., with terms of up to 84 months. Whether you're looking to finance the full amount or a portion, our experienced Finance Specialists are here to secure the best rates from qualified banks. Financing fees may vary, so please consult your sales representative after submitting your finance application.


To submit your finance application, please follow this link: Finance Application.


This vehicle is eligible for an Extended Warranty, providing you with added peace of mind. Please inquire about our warranty packages so we can tailor the best option for your needs. We are here to empower you with the knowledge to make the right choice.


Key Highlights:


  • We are a top-rated dealership in Ontario—search for us on Google!
  • We are registered with the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council.
  • We are proud members of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario.
  • We provide up-to-date, free CARFAX vehicle history reports.
  • We welcome trade-ins and offer top dollar!

We look forward to serving you! 


Zinkon Motors


B1-2059 Bayly St,


Pickering, ON


L1V 2P8


(416) 848-4646


 


 


***Information and availability subject to change. Please confirm accuracy of the information with a sales representative.***


 


Please send any and all inquiries about vehicles to our email address, sales@zinkonmotors.com, or call us at (416) 848-4646


 


ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC Certified Dealership located near the intersection of Bayly St W & Church St S in Pickering, Ontario. We aim to provide the highest degree of service quality to every customer, including honest disclosure of all vehicles on the lot and financing/warranty options. Our mission is to change your opinion about Pre-owned Car Salespeople! We are available weekdays between the hours of 10am-8pm, and Saturdays 10am-6pm. Come in and meet our growing team today! 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zinkon Motors

Used 2016 Ford Focus SE | CLEAN CARPROOF | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAM for sale in Pickering, ON
2016 Ford Focus SE | CLEAN CARPROOF | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAM 131,850 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Cadillac SRX LUXURY | CLEAN CARPROOF | LOW MILEAGE | REMOTE START | PANO SUNROOF | for sale in Pickering, ON
2011 Cadillac SRX LUXURY | CLEAN CARPROOF | LOW MILEAGE | REMOTE START | PANO SUNROOF | 98,100 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT | CLEAN CARPROOF | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY | BLINDSPOT | REMOTE START for sale in Pickering, ON
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT | CLEAN CARPROOF | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY | BLINDSPOT | REMOTE START 116,595 KM $12,795 + tax & lic

Email Zinkon Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zinkon Motors

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

647-229-XXXX

(click to show)

647-229-8905

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Zinkon Motors

647-229-8905

Contact Seller
2011 Cadillac SRX