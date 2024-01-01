Menu
<p>Welcome to Zinkon Motors, thank you for checking our vehicle listing. Our dealership is looking forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!</p> <p>Take advantage of a great piece at a reduced price.</p> <p>This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p> <p> </p> <p>Zinkon Motors</p> <p>B1-2059 Bayly St,</p> <p>Pickering, ON</p> <p>L1V 2P8</p> <p>(416) 848-4646</p> <p> </p><br><p> </p> <p> </p> <p>***Information and availability subject to change. Please confirm accuracy of the information with a sales representative.***</p> <p> </p> <p>Please send any and all inquiries about vehicles to our email address, sales@zinkonmotors.com, or call us at (416) 848-4646</p> <p> </p> <p>ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC Certified Dealership located near the intersection of Bayly St W & Church St S in Pickering, Ontario. We aim to provide the highest degree of service quality to every customer, including honest disclosure of all vehicles on the lot and financing/warranty options. Our mission is to change your opinion about Pre-owned Car Salespeople! We are available weekdays between the hours of 10am-8pm, and Saturdays 10am-6pm. Come in and meet our growing team today! </p>

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

190,828 KM

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA2

SPORT | AS IS | FM/AM | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER WINDOWS

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

SPORT | AS IS | FM/AM | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER WINDOWS

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,828KM
VIN JM1DE1HY8B0113510

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R193
  • Mileage 190,828 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Daytime Running Lights

Climate Control

Satellite Radio

Cup Holder

Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Rear Windows Wiper

2011 Mazda MAZDA2