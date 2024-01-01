$2,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA2
SPORT | AS IS | FM/AM | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER WINDOWS
2011 Mazda MAZDA2
SPORT | AS IS | FM/AM | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER WINDOWS
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # R193
- Mileage 190,828 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Zinkon Motors, thank you for checking our vehicle listing. Our dealership is looking forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!
Take advantage of a great piece at a reduced price.
This vehicle is being sold "AS IS", unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in it's current condition.
