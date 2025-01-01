Menu
<p>Welcome to Zinkon Motors! Thank you for exploring our vehicle listing. Our dealership is excited to assist you with your car-buying needs.</p> <p>Dont miss the opportunity to own this unique vehicle at a great price.</p> <p>Please note: This vehicle is being sold AS IS—it is unfit for regular use, not e-tested, and is not guaranteed to be roadworthy, mechanically sound, or maintained at any particular standard. The vehicle may require significant repairs at the buyer’s expense and may not be suitable for immediate registration or use as a daily driver.</p> <p> </p> <p>Zinkon Motors</p> <p>B1-2059 Bayly St,</p> <p>Pickering, ON</p> <p>L1V 2P8</p> <p>(416) 848-4646 </p> <p> </p><br><p>ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC-certified dealership conveniently situated at 2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8 near the intersection of Bayly St W and Church St S. We are committed to delivering exceptional service to every customer, ensuring complete transparency regarding all vehicles in our inventory, as well as financing and warranty options. Our mission is to transform your perception of pre-owned car sales. We invite you to visit us weekdays from 10 AM to 7 PM and Saturdays from 10 AM to 6 PM. Meet our dedicated team today!</p>

2011 Nissan Murano

290,724 KM

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Murano

SV |AWD|SUNROOF|BACK-UP CAM|PUSH START|POWER SEATS|

12213795

2011 Nissan Murano

SV |AWD|SUNROOF|BACK-UP CAM|PUSH START|POWER SEATS|

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
290,724KM
VIN JN8AZ1MW5BW176268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R332
  • Mileage 290,724 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

