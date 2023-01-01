$14,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Sienna
2011 Toyota Sienna
5dr V6 XLE 7-Pass FWD
Location
557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7
258,384KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9935858
- Stock #: U7318
- VIN: 5TDYK3DC9BS140633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # U7318
- Mileage 258,384 KM
Vehicle Description
SOLD AS IS CONDITIONPLUS HST AND LICENSING FEE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7