Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Sienna

258,384 KM

Details Description

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Toyota

905-420-9000

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Sienna

2011 Toyota Sienna

5dr V6 XLE 7-Pass FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Sienna

5dr V6 XLE 7-Pass FWD

Location

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-9000

  1. 9935858
  2. 9935858
  3. 9935858
  4. 9935858
  5. 9935858
  6. 9935858
  7. 9935858
  8. 9935858
  9. 9935858
  10. 9935858
  11. 9935858
  12. 9935858
  13. 9935858
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
258,384KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9935858
  • Stock #: U7318
  • VIN: 5TDYK3DC9BS140633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # U7318
  • Mileage 258,384 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD AS IS CONDITIONPLUS HST AND LICENSING FEE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pickering Toyota

2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 59,837 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 173,560 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Leaf 4dr...
 38,816 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Email Pickering Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pickering Toyota

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

Call Dealer

905-420-XXXX

(click to show)

905-420-9000

Alternate Numbers
Toll Free: 1-800-263-4431
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory