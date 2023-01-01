Menu
2011 Toyota Yaris

126,435 KM

Details Description

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Toyota

905-420-9000

BASE

Location

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-9000

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

126,435KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9935840
  • Stock #: U7321
  • VIN: JTDBT4K33B1413395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # U7321
  • Mileage 126,435 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD "AS IS" CONDITIONNOT CERTIFIED AND NO WARRANTY PROVIDEDPLUS HST AND LICENSING FEE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

