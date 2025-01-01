$4,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 BMW 1 Series
128i
2012 BMW 1 Series
128i
Location
Star Line Sales and Leasing
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
416-264-2055
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895
Sale
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
252,089KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBAUP7C58CVP22334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 252,089 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing
2014 Chevrolet Trax LT 77,800 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT 165,080 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 232,091 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Star Line Sales and Leasing
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Star Line Sales and Leasing
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
Call Dealer
416-264-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Star Line Sales and Leasing
416-264-2055
2012 BMW 1 Series