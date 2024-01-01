Menu
Used 2012 Chevrolet Malibu LS for sale in Pickering, ON

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

125,089 KM

Details Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,089KM
VIN 1G1ZB5EU1CF146119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,089 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

2012 Chevrolet Malibu