2012 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
Star Line Sales and Leasing
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
416-264-2055
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895
Used
125,089KM
VIN 1G1ZB5EU1CF146119
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,089 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
2012 Chevrolet Malibu