Menu
Account
Sign In
$4,590

+ taxes & licensing

Hana Auto Sales

905-442-4664

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Hana Auto Sales

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

905-442-4664

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$4,590

+ taxes & licensing

  • 192,115KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5050308
  • Stock #: 007
  • VIN: 2c4rdgbg3cr142657
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

HANA AUTO SALES - 2059 BAYLY STREET, PICKERING ONTARIO - (905) 441-7574

 

We have a beautiful 2012 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT for sale in great condition! This particular vehicle is featured with 7-PASSENGER capacity, many POWER OPTIONS, DVD for the kids, full STOW&GO, and much much more! . We are selling the van CERTIFIED for $4990. Feel free to drop in for a test drive, you will not be disappointed!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Proximity Key
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hana Auto Sales

2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 192,115 KM
$4,590 + tax & lic
2012 BMW X1 28i / AW...
 128,400 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2006 Lexus GS 300 GS...
 189,995 KM
$5,700 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Hana Auto Sales

Hana Auto Sales

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

905-442-XXXX

(click to show)

905-442-4664

Quick Links
Directions Inventory