+ taxes & licensing
905-442-4664
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
905-442-4664
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
HANA AUTO SALES - 2059 BAYLY STREET, PICKERING ONTARIO - (905) 441-7574
We have a beautiful 2012 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT for sale in great condition! This particular vehicle is featured with 7-PASSENGER capacity, many POWER OPTIONS, DVD for the kids, full STOW&GO, and much much more! . We are selling the van CERTIFIED for $4990. Feel free to drop in for a test drive, you will not be disappointed!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8