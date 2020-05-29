2012 Infiniti G37

Safety Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Compass

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

6 Speakers Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Leather shift knob Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Front Bucket Seats Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

XM SATELLITE RADIO

Panic Alarm

Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror

rear reading lights

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Passenger door bin

MP3 decoder

Radio data system

Anti-whiplash front head restraints

Leather Seating Surfaces

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Four wheel independent suspension

1-touch down

Bumpers: body-colour

Speed-Sensitive Wipers

Garage door transmitter: HomeLink

AM/FM radio: XM

High-Intensity Discharge Headlights

Front Heated Low Fatigue Design Bucket Seats

Radio: AM/FM/Single CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.