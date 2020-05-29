Menu
Account
Sign In
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Chrysler

416-477-1107

Contact Seller
2012 Infiniti G37

2012 Infiniti G37

X - AWD/Leather/Heated Seats/NAV/Rear CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Infiniti G37

X - AWD/Leather/Heated Seats/NAV/Rear CAM

Location

Pickering Chrysler

920 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B3

416-477-1107

  1. 5099396
  2. 5099396
  3. 5099396
  4. 5099396
  5. 5099396
  6. 5099396
  7. 5099396
  8. 5099396
  9. 5099396
  10. 5099396
  11. 5099396
  12. 5099396
  13. 5099396
  14. 5099396
  15. 5099396
  16. 5099396
  17. 5099396
  18. 5099396
  19. 5099396
  20. 5099396
  21. 5099396
  22. 5099396
  23. 5099396
  24. 5099396
  25. 5099396
  26. 5099396
Contact Seller

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 128,418KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5099396
  • Stock #: PC1675
  • VIN: JN1CV6AR5CM682906
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

The 'Pickering Chrysler, Pre-Owned Guarantee' is that all vehicles sold will be accompanied with the following:- 36 Days of Warranty (with valid safety certificate)- Additional/extended warranty available for purchase- Detailed technician's report- Extensive vehicle clean up- Fresh oil change, filter and fluid top-up- CarFax Report- Financing Available O.A.C.Our pre-owned inventory is priced using a sophisticated software that assess comparable vehicles in the market daily. Mileage, options, accident history and even colour are factored into this algorithm. As vehicles enter and exit the market, our pricing adjusts accordingly. This ensures that you are getting an exceptional deal every time you purchase from us!We have professional appraisers on site using this software and an extensive network of wholesale buyers ensuring we maximize your trade-in value every time you buy! *We do our best to ensure the accuracy of our online advertisements and the information therein, however mistakes happen - we are not responsible for errors or omissions listed within this advertisement. Please verify any and all information with a Pickering Chrysler Sales Representative.**SECONDS FROM THE 401, WE SERVE THE GTA INCLUDING PICKERING, AJAX, WHITBY, OSHAWA, SCARBOROUGH, TORONTO, BOWMANVILLE, NORTH YORK, PETERBOROUGH, OAKVILLE, GEORGETOWN, HAMILTON, MISSISSAUGA, BRAMPTON, OAKVILLE, RICHMOND HILL, NEWMARKET, AURORA AND BEYOND**

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • 6 Speakers
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Leather shift knob
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • XM SATELLITE RADIO
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Passenger door bin
  • MP3 decoder
  • Radio data system
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Leather Seating Surfaces
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • Bumpers: body-colour
  • Speed-Sensitive Wipers
  • Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
  • AM/FM radio: XM
  • High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
  • Front Heated Low Fatigue Design Bucket Seats
  • Radio: AM/FM/Single CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pickering Chrysler

2011 Chrysler Town &...
 240,175 KM
$3,900 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Verano Co...
 26,096 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2013 Audi S5 Premium...
 108,173 KM
$21,800 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Pickering Chrysler

Pickering Chrysler

920 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B3

Call Dealer

416-477-XXXX

(click to show)

416-477-1107

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory