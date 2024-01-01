Menu
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY for sale in Pickering, ON

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

187,708 KM

Details Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895
Sale

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,708KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1V72C1666609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,708 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-XXXX

416-264-2055

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

2012 Mazda MAZDA3