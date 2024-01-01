$4,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
Location
Star Line Sales and Leasing
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
416-264-2055
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895
Sale
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
187,708KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1V72C1666609
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,708 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2012 Mazda MAZDA3